CrossFit athlete Sara Sigmundsdottir is ready to take on the CrossFit Open Semi-Finals at the end of this month/ beginning of next month. Despite tearing her ACL last March, she healed nicely and shared updates with fans. She took to her Instagram to share her intense workout routine with over one million followers.

Sara couldn't contain her joy when the doctors cleared her to compete professionally again. She wrote a funny long message thanking the inanimate body part.