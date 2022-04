The Dodgers are sitting at a 4-2 record a week into the regular season, with Freeman slashing a solid .308/.379.423, posting three doubles and scoring four runs with two walks:

"It's definitely been nice," Freeman said. "The last month has been pretty special, from the first game at [the team's spring training complex] to tonight, they've been welcoming me with open arms. First game at Dodger Stadium with the Dodgers, I don't think it could've gone much better than that."

The Dodgers sure look like the team to beat in the National League and maybe even in all of baseball. The fun is just getting started.