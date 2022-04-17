Crystal Kung-Minkoff reacts to the familial drama between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton that was recently teased in the trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12.
'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff Reacts To Kyle Richards' Drama With Sister Kathy Hilton
Crystal Kung-Minkoff Addresses Kyle Richards' Absence At Kathy Hilton's Birthday Party
Many fans suspected that she might not have been invited after Kyle Richards was noticeably absent from Kathy Hilton's birthday dinner amid their season 12 drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, according to their co-star, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, the situation was far less dramatic than some believed.
“I’m going to clarify the birthday," Kung-Minkoff began during an April 9 interview with Us Weekly. "I was invited to the birthday. I couldn’t go. [And] Kyle and [Kim Richards] have a different group that they hang out with."
Crystal Kung-Minkoff Claims Kathy Hilton Had Numerous Birthday Celebrations
In Kung-Minkoff's opinion, the depiction of Richards and Hilton's relationship on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills isn't always obvious.
"I think the show makes it feel like that’s [Kathy’s] crew, but, like, she had multiple birthdays. That was just [one] birthday. We all have five birthday lunches,” she explained, noting that Richards was in attendance at another one of Hilton's birthday events.
“I wouldn’t invite my brother to everything of mine,” Kung-Minkoff added. “You go to the one thing that makes sense. That group wasn’t necessarily a Kyle group. They have their own crew.”
Crystal King-Minkoff Notes That Families Aren't Perfect
"They’re family and they’re sisters, and there’s no way that any family could keep it perfect all the time," Kung-Minkoff continued. "And when you’re on a reality show, you’re going to show the ups and downs of it. Most people get to show the ups. Social media is up, like, perfect, perfect. When I fight with my brother, I’m not posting it, right? And then when you put yourself in the situation and out there, it’s going to come out, but they love each other.”
Crystal Kung-Minkoff Claims 'RHOBH' Season 12 Is 'Crazy'
Also, during the interview, Kung-Minkoff shared her thoughts on the new season.
"I mean, it’s crazy,” Kung-Minkoff teased. “Like, I was there for everything, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. That was very dramatic!' There’s a lot going on. It’s just high drama.”
To see more of Kung-Minkoff, Richards, Hilton, and their castmates, don't miss The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premiere on Bravo on May 11 at 8/7c.