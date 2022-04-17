'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff Reacts To Kyle Richards' Drama With Sister Kathy Hilton

Many fans suspected that she might not have been invited after Kyle Richards was noticeably absent from Kathy Hilton's birthday dinner amid their season 12 drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, according to their co-star, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, the situation was far less dramatic than some believed.

“I’m going to clarify the birthday," Kung-Minkoff began during an April 9 interview with Us Weekly. "I was invited to the birthday. I couldn’t go. [And] Kyle and [Kim Richards] have a different group that they hang out with."