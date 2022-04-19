Olympian Jamie Anderson Impresses With Yoga Inversions

Anderson credits much of her arm strength and core power to doing her regular yoga routines.
In an interview with Yoga Journal, she detailed how she keeps a healthy and active lifestyle. Apart from her usual gym workouts, she tries to do yoga sessions every day. While snowboarding and yoga may be polar opposites, it has become Jamie's favorite form of cross-training.
According to Jamie, yoga gives her a "ninja-like edge", which makes her a better snowboarder. Unsurprisingly, her favorite poses are handstands because it strengthens her body and also helps improve her focus.
"To train my core, I also like vinyasa to Plank and Chaturanga and just holding long poses. I do breath of fire every day and I know it helps support my strength and immunity on the go," she said.