'I’m Just So Thrilled And RELIEVED': 'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson On Ex-Fiancé Steve Lodge's Marriage To Janis Caplan

Former Real Housewives Of Orange County cast member Vicki Gunvalson is speaking out about former fiancé Steve Lodge's recent wedding to Janis Caplan. What did she tell her fans and followers on Twitter about the marriage?
Steve Lodge Announced Marriage On Instagram
Earlier this week, Vicki Gunvalson's former fiancé, Steve Lodge, 63, took to his Instagram page to confirm that he and Janis Caplan, 37, who he proposed to in December 2021, had wed.
"Perfect weather, spectacular view, wonderful guests, memorable ceremony, sensational food and plenty of wine; And of course my beautiful wife. All made for an incredible wedding. Thanks to all that helped make it, one of a kind. We are now, Mr & Mrs Steve Chavez Lodge," he had written on April 11, along with a video of himself and Caplan in front of a Mexican sunset.
Vicki Gunvalson's Reaction
A short time later, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson, 60, took to her Twitter page, where she reacted to the news.
"People have been asking me to make a statement about my x-fiancé’s recent marriage. Here it is…I wish them the best. I’m just so thrilled and RELIEVED it wasn’t me at the altar with him," Gunvalson tweeted to her many fans and followers.
Unexpected Wedding 'Guest'
After first sharing a video of his "wedding crasher," a Mexican raccoon, Lodge returned to social media to share a video of himself waiting at the altar for Caplan.
"The moment you lock eyes with your bride as she walks down the aisle to be joined with you. I’m trying to hold it together and not get overcome with emotion. Luckily, I was able to maintain in that incredibly emotional moment," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.
Engagement Confirmed In December 2021
In a statement to PEOPLE magazine in December 2021, Lodge said,
"I did ask Janis on December 20th if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed. We will be married in April 2022."
"We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love and look forward to our life together," he added.
According to the report, this was the fourth marriage for Lodge and the first marriage for Caplan, who works as an elementary school teacher in Orange County, California.