Brooke Burke Encourages Walking For Fitness

Even at 50, Burke still tops the list of the most beautiful stars in television history. However, the Wild On! host did not maintain her igniting looks through magic but by constant self-care exercises, and some of these exercises are easy home workout plans.

In a post shared on Instagram, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared five lower-body sculpting moves with her 467k followers. The clip she posted taught viewers how to properly do the lower body burns to keep abs in form. These included the knee steps, meet the Queen, reverse lunge kicks, lunge pops, and 180 jump squat. After she posted the clip, fans were quick to show their appreciation as they filled the comments section with love emojis and compliments. The video has gotten 1,300 likes since it was shared.