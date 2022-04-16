Danica Patrick Sets Hearts Racing In Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick is a former America’s #1 car racer with a record of being the first woman ever to win an Indycar Series race. Though she has a successful career as a car racer, Danica holds many talents and is also known as a renowned self-made businesswoman owning a wine brand and clothing line in her name.

She is known to have inspiring life discussions with people, and in 2019, the 39-year-old launched the Pretty Intense podcast, which has only increased her following all over the world. Danica shares and encourages her listeners through her discussions on various topics on the show.

And it doesn’t end on her podcast; Danica Patrick does the same through her Instagram. As a famous Instagram influencer, she has over 820k followers on Instagram who get to keep up with all facets of her life, the ups and the downs.

After Danica called it quits with ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers, the famous car racer seemed to take on life positively and had her best moments as she entered another chapter of her life.