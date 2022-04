Nastia Liukin is currently enjoying a tropical getaway in Costa Rica and, naturally, she’s been burning up her Instagram feed with a lot of pics. The 32-year-old former gymnast recently uploaded a photo of herself, and those flat abs of hers are giving us serious inspiration and making us want to run to the gym ASAP.

Luckily, Liukin’s fitness secrets are no secrets at all. Keep scrolling to see how she keeps those abs so flat.