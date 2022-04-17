Hailey Bieber In Bikini Goes Kayaking Amid Pleas To 'Jelena Stans'

Entertainment
chisom

Supermodel Hailey Bieber is famous for minding her business and staying out of celebrity drama. Still, since her marriage to Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, fans of his old relationship with Selena Gomez - Jelena - wouldn't let her be!

Many trolls constantly harass her in the comment section and cook up lies about her relationship with Justin, even going as far as saying the 28-year-old doesn't love her. She finally spoke up this week, asking them to leave her alone.

"Leave Me Alone. Enough time has passed. Go and be miserable somewhere else."

Loved Up On Socials

Hailey shared a picture carousel featuring a cover photo of her in a red hot bikini on a Kaya. The model wore her favorite furry bucket hat over her breeze-blown blonde hair with a big smile. She rested the big paddle on her knees as she posed to take a picture with the vast ocean in her background.

The second image was a shot of her and her husband Justin cuddling at the water bank with her wearing a green string bikini. The couple has many pictures showing them loved up in PDA on their social media, yet trolls insist Justin doesn't care for Hailey.

Debunking Marital Trouble Rumors

E! reported that Hailey debunked rumors of "Trouble in Paradise" earlier in the month after one TikTok user predicted her marriage might be on the edge of collapse.

Unfortunately for Hailey and Justin, their union has been riddled with these rumors since the get-go, much like Kim and Kanye pre-divorce. They typically ignore the quips, but it gets to a point where they snap, and this was one of those moments.

Hailey Has Had Enough!

"Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything. I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please."

Hailey got tired of the insult, so she shared a live video on TikTok asking the Jelena stans to leave her alone as her only request. They continued posting comparisons between Hailey and Selena on all her posts, including a video of her singing along to Justin's "One Time."

The Trio Is Tired

Entertainment Tonight once reported that the trio - Hailey, Justin, Selena - were tired of the discussion and had done everything in their power to move on. That same year, Justin said on his Instagram story,

"It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right."

