Hailey Bieber In Bikini Goes Kayaking Amid Pleas To 'Jelena Stans'

Supermodel Hailey Bieber is famous for minding her business and staying out of celebrity drama. Still, since her marriage to Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, fans of his old relationship with Selena Gomez - Jelena - wouldn't let her be!

Many trolls constantly harass her in the comment section and cook up lies about her relationship with Justin, even going as far as saying the 28-year-old doesn't love her. She finally spoke up this week, asking them to leave her alone.

"Leave Me Alone.

Enough time has passed.

Go and be miserable somewhere else."