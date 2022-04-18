Olympian Lindsey Vonn's Exercises For Killer Legs

Lindsey Vonn will be hosting the Laureus Sports Awards on April 24 and she posted a teaser on her Instagram showing her strutting down a ramp in a gold fringe dress while holding a statuette. Sports fans everywhere are no doubt excited for the show, but more than that, it’s also great to see the former Olympic alpine ski racer up and about and in excellent shape just a month after having knee surgery.

Vonn, 37, is definitely staying active and it shows in her svelte figure and killer legs. See below.