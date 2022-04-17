Kendall Jenner Stuns In Braless Calvin Klein

Kendall Jenner stunned in a leggy and braless Calvin Klein look while showing what she'll fight for back in 2020. The supermodel has strong ties to the American fashion giant. This photo sees her again shouting out the label as its face - in 2018. The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan fronted CK for a home-set underwear shoot.
Posing in barely-there shorts and a cut-out and braless tank top, the 818 tequila founder flaunted her world-famous body, also reminding the world that for her, family always comes first.