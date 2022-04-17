Kendall Jenner Stuns In Braless Calvin Klein

Kendall elaborated via a BTS video, this seeing her swear her allegiance to her famous sisters and mom Kris Jenner.

“The best thing about having so many sisters is you always have a friend, and if you ever need advice, there’s tons of people to call if one of them doesn’t answer,” Jenner laughed. “And they’re all pretty good at giving advice," she said.

"I think I’m specifically very lucky because not only do I have sisters and a big family, but they all live in this world with me, so they understand the things that I go through, or I understand the things they go through,” Kendall added, continuing that she's "pretty blessed."