Kendall Jenner Stuns In Braless Calvin Klein

Kendall Jenner stunned in a leggy and braless Calvin Klein look while showing what she'll fight for back in 2020. The supermodel has strong ties to the American fashion giant. This photo sees her again shouting out the label as its face - in 2018. The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan fronted CK for a home-set underwear shoot.

Posing in barely-there shorts and a cut-out and braless tank top, the 818 tequila founder flaunted her world-famous body, also reminding the world that for her, family always comes first.

Stuns In Leggy CK Look

Scroll for the snap. Kendall posed indoors and stood by a modern perspex chair. The new Hulu star was all legs in tiny white shorts, ones she paired with a matching and very casual tank with the CK logo on it. Kendall showed off her super-toned arms and world-famous legs, also ditching her footwear as she wore only comfy socks.

A caption from Calvin Klein quoted the sister of Kylie Jenner, reading: "Something I’ll always fight for? My family.” - @kendalljenner, model, businesswoman, sister. From the Spring 2020 Jeans and Underwear campaign."

See More Photos Below

Kendall elaborated via a BTS video, this seeing her swear her allegiance to her famous sisters and mom Kris Jenner.

“The best thing about having so many sisters is you always have a friend, and if you ever need advice, there’s tons of people to call if one of them doesn’t answer,” Jenner laughed. “And they’re all pretty good at giving advice," she said.

"I think I’m specifically very lucky because not only do I have sisters and a big family, but they all live in this world with me, so they understand the things that I go through, or I understand the things they go through,” Kendall added, continuing that she's "pretty blessed."

Family First For Kardashians

Kendall continues to show her loyalty to her nearest and dearest, and with the Kardashians, it's the $$$ that matters. The former Victoria's Secret Angel is fresh from a collab with sister Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics company.

She's also a regular promoter of Khloe Kardashian's Good American line, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand, plus Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh lifestyle brand.

Learned From Her Mama

Shutterstock | 239700281

Mentioning "momager" Kris Jenner, who takes a 10% cut from all her daughters' earnings, Jenner concluded: “I’ve learned so many things from my mom. I think is pretty self-explanatory that we’re pretty independent women and that we enjoy having our s— together in a way."

