Kim Kardashian big-time showed off her fabulous figure as 2021 brought the launch of SKIMS x Fendi. The 41-year-old makeup mogul continues to prove she's got an edge on the competition, with last year seeing her upping her game as SKIMS joined forces with luxury designer Fendi.

Kim is no stranger to Fendi, herself having fronted the brand alongside mom Kris Jenner and daughter North West. Now, she's got the iconic Fendi monogram all over her SKIMS merch. Check it out below