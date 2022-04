Kelly gets her toned physique from dancing workouts mostly even though she occasionally duets at the gym with her husband. The mother of three typically joins viral dance challenges online and enjoys the exercise. In 2017, she said,

"It's cardio dance training, and then we do a lot of resistance bands and we do a lot of heavier weights. So I do the majority of my muscle building there," per PEOPLE.

She also revealed that she spent about 90 minutes at fitness trainer Anna Kaiser's (who's also her friend) studio four days a week.