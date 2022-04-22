'The Butcher': Canada's Most Prolific Serial Killer

The twisted individual who would one-day feed pieces of his victims to his pigs began life as the son of cruel parents who forced their children into labor on the farm. While it's not unusual for the children of farmers to help out, things were dire on the Pickton farm.

Willy's mother, Louise Pickton, did not even take care of her own personal hygiene, let alone that of her children. She had almost no hair or teeth; she was always filthy, and she talked in a loud screech. The father, Leonard, had little interaction with the children aside from being violently abusive, especially toward Willy.

Willy had a brother, David, and a sister, Linda. Linda left at a young age to live with relatives and grew up to have a normal life. Willy and David were left to work the farm. They went to school covered with the stench of pig manure and were hated and bullied by students and teachers alike.

The one thing Willy loved was a calf that he purchased with his own money at age 12. But his parents had it butchered, which was traumatic for the boy. He sought solace by crawling into the carcass of a slaughtered pig.