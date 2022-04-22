'The Butcher': Canada's Most Prolific Serial Killer

Willy and Dave opened an after-hours nightclub called the Piggy Palace Good Times Society. It was registered as a nonprofit; supposedly, the society's goal was to "organize, co-ordinate, manage and operate special events, functions, dances, shows and exhibitions on behalf of service organizations, sports organizations and other worthy groups".
Although Willy was described as a quiet person, he was known to host raves and wild parties at the Piggy Palace. He brought in sex workers from Vancouver to mingle with guests at his converted slaughterhouse in Port Coquitlam. Sometimes thousands would attend, as it was known to be a favorite haunt of the Hells Angels.
In 1997, Willy was charged with the attempted murder of Wendy Lynn Eistetter but it was dismissed. In 1999 the Piggy Palace was disbanded after losing its nonprofit status due to the Pickford brothers violating zoning ordinances.
But women were already disappearing from the Pickton farm. A worker at the farm reported missing women, and in 2002, police visited the farm with a warrant to search for illegal firearms. They found multiple items belonging to women who'd been reported missing. The brothers were arrested and released, but Willy was kept under surveillance.
It's believed that Willy would engage in sex acts with the various prostitutes who visited the farm and murder them during intimate moments by handcuffing them and stabbing them.