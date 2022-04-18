Olympian Lea Bouard Surfs In Bikini

Lea rode a big wave in Lake Annecy, France showing off her skills and toned body in a two-piece white bikini and a protective black life jacket. She captioned the picture,

"Some perfect summer days before skiing again next week! 🙌🏼"

And she had a lot of those during the compulsory lockdown when she moonlighted as a waitress in her older brother's restaurant. Lea said in a lengthy message that she missed training during those days because it became a drug she was addicted to, and she didn't feel like herself being idle. Regardless of her feelings, Lea ensured she helped her brother out during the difficult time, and it brought another type of fulfillment to her life.