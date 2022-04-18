Megan Thee Stallion All Natural In Bikini

Megan Thee Stallion tops the Billboard for awesome work on the art of entertainment and the fashion chart for unique styles. Megan Thee Stallion's attires in her music videos prove her highly commendable taste in bikinis. Although the 27-year-old has a versatile taste in fashion, she seems to have a penchant for bikinis. Here is a look at some of her eye-catching bikini outfits.

Bikinis And Cocktails

Megan Thee Stallion's fans who follow up on her posts know she rocks some of the most unique stylish bathing suits. The Eat It singer got fans and bikini fashion lovers taking for days when she posted images of one of her steamy bathing suit looks on Instagram. Holding a glass of cocktail, the Texas native stunned in a two-piece skimpy bathing suit. The yellow and pink color bikini contrasted finely with her perfect skin tone, and her dark curls that fell around her shoulders accentuated the outfit. Megan's post shortly received about 1,000 000 likes and many appreciative comments. 

A Perfect Look For A Boat Cruise 

Megan The Stallion loves flaunting her perfect physique, and what better way to do that than while rocking the finest of swimwear. It is well-known that the Hot Girl Summer singer loves everything about bathing suits. Her 28.4 million Instagram followers were awestruck when she shared snaps of her multicolored strappy two-piece swimwear from a boat cruise. The music star accessorized her bathing suit with knuckle rings and a pendant designed with her initial (M). The uniqueness of her bikini got many fans reacting with the lovestruck and fire emojis. The post also received 1,451,507 likes since it was shared. She captioned the post,

"Hot girl shit🔥"

 

Love For Fashion 

Megan Thee Stallion has been quite busy with her performance at the Oscars, walking the red carpet at the Grammys, and presenting alongside Dua Lipa. However, despite her tight schedule, the Girls in the Hood singer did not allow her time table affect her fashionista side.

The Big Ole Freak artist recently channeled her love for bikinis fashion by creating her own swimwear collection. The new line has everything, lovely designs that come in different eye-catching colors. The music star has also shared a series of outfits from the line on social media.

Swimwear Collection 

Megan, who keeps fans constantly updated on her Hottie Bootcamp sessions, introduced her swimwear line with Fashion Nova to her fans on social media through a video where she modeled many several string bikinis from the collection.

The collection, which has been available for a while, now retails for as low as $35. The fashion enthusiasts also shared several photos from the collection online. The star looked super fly in the swimwear, and her perfectly toned abs may not be a surprise to many as she had earlier announced that she was going on a fitness program she called Hottie Bootcamp.

Hottie Bootcamp is a series of IGTV videos showing Megan working out alongside her trainer Timothy Boutte, and Megan has made it clear that she was doing the program for her health and not for weight loss.

