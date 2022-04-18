Megan Thee Stallion All Natural In Bikini

Megan, who keeps fans constantly updated on her Hottie Bootcamp sessions, introduced her swimwear line with Fashion Nova to her fans on social media through a video where she modeled many several string bikinis from the collection.

The collection, which has been available for a while, now retails for as low as $35. The fashion enthusiasts also shared several photos from the collection online. The star looked super fly in the swimwear, and her perfectly toned abs may not be a surprise to many as she had earlier announced that she was going on a fitness program she called Hottie Bootcamp.

Hottie Bootcamp is a series of IGTV videos showing Megan working out alongside her trainer Timothy Boutte, and Megan has made it clear that she was doing the program for her health and not for weight loss.