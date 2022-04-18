Lucy Liu Shows Workout 'In Motion'

Despite being in her 50s, Liu is still a stunner, and her perfect physique remains untainted. The Women's Health November cover star has been smashing her health goals for years, and she shared several secrets about her flawless looks after grazing the cover of Women's Health. One important self-care routine Liu follows is her plant-based diet. The actress was a Vegan who transitioned into vegetarianism because of her son's diet. Alongside Western medicine, Liu relies on Eastern-originated treatments - such as acupuncture, to support her health. She is also a Serious Spinner who prioritizes sleep and early nights. In addition to all her effective healthcare, Liu has no desire to live her life to please others, and she lives life the way she deems fit.