Bebe Rexha Stuns In Swimsuit Photos

Bebe Rexha is an American singer, songwriter, music composer, and producer well-known for her songwriting skills and engaging personality. She has written hit songs for famous artists like Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Eminem, Rihanna, and many more. Her fans know her as a celebrity that is not afraid to flaunt her toned body.

Though she has had a very successful career, Bebe is also an Instagram influencer with over 10.7 million Instagram followers that are eager to catch up with her every move. On her social media, she shares photos of her life and also her fitness plan.