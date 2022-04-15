NBA Rumors: Terry Rozier To Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Hornets In Proposed Trade

One of the potential landing spots for Westbrook this summer is the Charlotte Hornets. According to NBA insider Marc Stein in his substack newsletter, the Hornets could emerge as a suitor for former MVP in the 2022 NBA offseason. With the presence of LaMelo Ball on their roster, some people would question why the Hornets would be interested in Westbrook.

However, Stein said that if the Hornets pushed through with their plan to trade for Westbrook, it would be in the "name of creating some financial flexibility."