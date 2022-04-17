Malia Manuel In Bikini Shows Off Lithesome Physique 

28-year-old Hawaiian surfer Malia Manuel burst into the professional surfing scene when she became the youngest surfer to ever win the U.S. Open of Surfing at age 14. For the past ten years, she has been ranked one of the top ten women surfers in the world. The pro surfer was featured as a swimsuit model in Sports Illustrated in 2020.
Gorgeous In Orange
The gorgeous surfer shared a throwback photo from the Sports Illustrated feature on her Instagram page. The photo, which was taken in an outdoor location, had the surfer in a beautiful one-piece bikini.
Manuel showed off her lithesome physique in an orange one-piece bikini with a cutout beneath her armpit that revealed some part of her cleavage. Her brunette hair had blonde highlights that made her look even more gorgeous.
The tresses were parted in the middle, with both sides fanning her oval-shaped face. Two silver bands adorned her fingers as she posed for the photo. "This time last year💭🧡," she wrote.
Answering The Call Of The Ocean
Pro surfer Manuel is answering the ocean's call in a beautiful black swimsuit. The pro surfer was all smiles as she stood on what looked like a speed at sea. She seemed to be about to go for a surf as her hair and swimsuit were wet.
She showed off her slim figure as the deep blue ocean was spread out behind her, "The ocean is calling🌀💙," she said. The photo earned her compliments from followers.
Malia's Big Risk
The surfer was featured in a Get To Know Malia question-and-answer session with aMODRN. She grew up in Kauai, Hawaii, where she still lives. The 28-year-old who started surfing at three described success as enjoying the little wins.
She would advise her 20-year-old self to "be yourself without any hesitation or expectations." She loves essential oils and is a 'crystal nerd.' According to Malia, taking competitive surfing for a career was the biggest risk she had taken that paid off.
An Avid Yogi
Manuel is an avid yogi and wellness lover. She told aMODRN that she would have been a healer or a yoga teacher if she were not a surfer. If she could surf anywhere in the world, it would be Hawaii.
The pro surfer revealed that the warm water and versatile waves of the Hawaiian ocean is what she loves about Hawaii. She is currently a brand ambassador for Sanuk, a footwear brand.