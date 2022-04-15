6 Magazine-Perfect Snaps Of Penélope Cruz In Bikini

As a Chanel ambassador since 2018, Penélope has worn the House’s creations on several red carpet events, movie premieres, film festivals, and Chanel shows. Rght now, we’ve got her looking effortlessly stunning wearing this two-piece logo swimsuit and high jewelry pieces from the luxury line. She takes things to seductive levels adding a sheer coverall to tease her sexy form underneath.
5. Cruz’n In Chanel
Rocking out another Chanel ensemble, we’ve got another stunning bikini shot of this movie star vixen. For this look, Cruz wore a modest full-piece swimsuit with a plush hoodie sweater jacket featuring Chanel button detail. Though quite the reserved swimwear outfit, she managed to make this snap sizzling hot and most definitely pinup worthy.
6. Beach Babe
Rounding off our six magazine-perfect swimsuit moments with Penélope Cruz is this candid beach babe capture here. In what appears to be a favorite style for the actress, she is seen wearing a black one-piece monokini to show off her toned, fit-looking body while flashing her winning smile and enjoying the water.