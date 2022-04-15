6 Magazine-Perfect Snaps Of Penélope Cruz In Bikini

It’s not often we see Oscar and Academy award-winning actress Penélope Cruz baring her bikini bod for the cameras. That’s why these photoshoot snaps are as rare as they come. 

While she has impressed us in films like Vanilla Sky, Nine, Blow, and Woman on Top, we haven’t quite seen her looking so domineering and flawless as she does in these photos.

Here are six times this Spanish movie star gave sultry, sexy poses to capture some fantastic magazine-perfect looks.

1. Esquire ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ Issue 

Appearing on Esquire magazine’s cover as the year’s “Sexiest Woman Alive” feature in 2014, Cruz looked utterly mesmerizing wearing a black, deep plunge full-piece. The (then) 40-year-old proved age is nothing but a number while striking up sex kitten poses and boasting her toned physique, beautiful skin, and flowing hair.

2. Esquire, Set-2

Things heated up inside the Esquire publication as Penélope changed into this animal print ensemble. The actress showed she was in top form and comfortable in her skin, serving up sweltering looks in the studio. For this display, she wore a high-cut monokini with red and black leopard print. Pairing it with a crochet track-style jacket and stilettoes, Cruz couldn’t have looked any fiercer. 

3. Vogue Cover Girl 

Gracing yet another magazine cover, Penélope Cruz looked breathtaking in this June 2011 issue of Vogue. In her fourth feature for the magazine, Penélope wore a white vintage 50’s style swimsuit with crinkled mesh detail on the front. With her side-swooped messy braid, she was giving the girl-next-door vibe yet looked ravishingly chic.

4. The Chanel Ambassador

As a Chanel ambassador since 2018, Penélope has worn the House’s creations on several red carpet events, movie premieres, film festivals, and Chanel shows. Rght now, we’ve got her looking effortlessly stunning wearing this two-piece logo swimsuit and high jewelry pieces from the luxury line. She takes things to seductive levels adding a sheer coverall to tease her sexy form underneath.

5. Cruz’n In Chanel

Rocking out another Chanel ensemble, we’ve got another stunning bikini shot of this movie star vixen. For this look, Cruz wore a modest full-piece swimsuit with a plush hoodie sweater jacket featuring Chanel button detail. Though quite the reserved swimwear outfit, she managed to make this snap sizzling hot and most definitely pinup worthy.

6. Beach Babe

 

Rounding off our six magazine-perfect swimsuit moments with Penélope Cruz is this candid beach babe capture here. In what appears to be a favorite style for the actress, she is seen wearing a black one-piece monokini to show off her toned, fit-looking body while flashing her winning smile and enjoying the water.

 

