6 Magazine-Perfect Snaps Of Penélope Cruz In Bikini

It’s not often we see Oscar and Academy award-winning actress Penélope Cruz baring her bikini bod for the cameras. That’s why these photoshoot snaps are as rare as they come.

While she has impressed us in films like Vanilla Sky, Nine, Blow, and Woman on Top, we haven’t quite seen her looking so domineering and flawless as she does in these photos.

Here are six times this Spanish movie star gave sultry, sexy poses to capture some fantastic magazine-perfect looks.