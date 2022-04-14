Olympian Simone Biles Flashes Rock-Hard Abs

In the same interview with Women’s Health, she revealed that she wasn’t too crazy about abdominal exercises – though that’s a little hard to believe when you see those rock-hard abs of hers! “[S]tomach conditioning, I don't like it at all! It's my least favorite. I like laughing better for an ab workout than actually doing abs!” she said.

But she does it anyway, and it includes exercises like hollow hold, Superman hold, V-ups, scissors, sit-ups, and leg lifts.