Olympian Simone Biles Flashes Rock-Hard Abs

Shutterstock | 564025

It’s no secret that Simone Biles trains extremely hard – how else could she have achieved G.O.A.T. gymnast status and that impressive lean, muscular physique? Before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the gold medalist revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she trained seven hours a day, six days a week. And before the Rio Olympics in 2016, she talked to Women’s Health about her preparations, saying she worked out at the gym from 9 a.m to 12 p.m., and then again from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Abdominal Exercises

In the same interview with Women’s Health, she revealed that she wasn’t too crazy about abdominal exercises – though that’s a little hard to believe when you see those rock-hard abs of hers! “[S]tomach conditioning, I don't like it at all! It's my least favorite. I like laughing better for an ab workout than actually doing abs!” she said.

But she does it anyway, and it includes exercises like hollow hold, Superman hold, V-ups, scissors, sit-ups, and leg lifts.

Leg Exercises

And what about her favorite exercise? She said, “I like doing legs because those exercises come pretty easily to me. I have good, powerful legs, so I can do conditioning and they won't be too sore.”

For her Rio preparations, the 25-year-old top gymnast did cross-training as well, including swimming almost a mile twice a week and either biking 10 miles once a week or running a mile before heading inside to do a gymnastics routine. The grueling training paid off, too, as it helped her win four gold medals in the 2016 Games.

Breakfast And Lunch

Shutterstock | 673594

With a training schedule like that, it only makes sense for Biles to fuel up with food. What does she eat in a day?

In another interview with Women’s Health, she revealed that her weekday breakfast usually consists of oatmeal or fruit. On weekends when she has more time, she said, “I'll have some protein waffles with chocolate chips, some eggs, or even make cinnamon rolls.”

For lunch, she orders whatever she wants. “If I cook, though, it's usually pasta, or chicken or salmon in the air fryer, oven, or on the grill,” along with vegetables like asparagus, broccoli, carrots, corn, green beans, peas, and potatoes.

Snack, Dinner, And Dessert

Snack is usually fruit, and her favorites are grapes, strawberries, and bananas. Dinner, meanwhile, is pizza or fettuccine Alfredo with chicken “[i]f I'm feeling like a little bit of a less healthy meal,” she said.

As for dessert and drinks, she revealed, “I do bake chocolate chip cookies myself and whenever I do I usually make s'mores cookies.” And she likes having wine or a margarita during weekends.

