Last week retired Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin asked her one million-plus fans for advice on the best places to visit in Costa Rica. She mentioned how the trip would help her out of her creativity rut, and yesterday, the businesswoman shared a slideshow showing that she arrived at her destination safely. After sifting through the multiple replies in her comment section, Nastia settled on the Hacienda Alta Gracia, Auberge Resorts Collection in San Jose Province. Immediately she settled into her home for the next few days; the gymnast found the nearest pool, which she called her natural habitat, and did some Yoga poses.
Nastia Liukin In Swimsuit Is In Her 'Natural Habitat'
In Her Natural Habitat
Nastia constantly shows her fans that retirement has nothing on her form, and she's still got the skills she garnered during her active gymnastics days. Her cover photo featured her in a handstand with her body perfectly aligned horizontally while the sunset in the distance formed a scenic picture.
The open back one-piece bathing suit highlighted her form showing the outlines of her lower limbs, flat abs, and toned arms. She also ended the slideshow with a tippy-toe picture showing another angle of her toned body.
Enjoying The Scenery
Nastia's having such a great time eating the native meals and enjoying the scenery. The subsequent slides were videos of her picturesque location, from the poolside room to the tropical forest. She also included more pictures showing off her summer-ready outfits, including an athleisure two-piece set and a silver chrome sunglasses. She wrote, "I could get used to this life."
Getting Used To The Resort Life
The former pro-athlete posed in a navy blue two-piece, flaunting her long toned legs and slender body on the gram as she enjoyed the cool caress of the waterfall around her. She dipped her legs into the pool of water and covered her wet blonde hair with a nude hat. She showed off more of her views in more slides, including her poolside lounge and a close-up of her side profile in a floral blue bikini.
Everything She Needs For A Fun Spring
There's no doubt that Nastia would return to the USA feeling refreshed and energetic, ready to take on her tasks after such a relaxing trip. She has everything necessary for a fun Spring, from happy meals to scented flowers, a private indoor pool, and drives through the picturesque resort. She really might not return to the USA if she enjoys her stay too much!