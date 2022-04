Betty White, a native of Chicago, was known for her contagious smile, everlasting glow, and loving heart. She was a goddess on-screen and knew exactly how to wow her adoring audience.

Unfortunately, the star actress passed away last year at the age of 99, leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. In addition, she left behind some spectacular real estate, including an oceanfront mansion in Carmel, California, that has recently come up for sale for $7,950,000.