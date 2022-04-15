Dua Lipa Opens 'Versace Vault' In Crop Top

Dua Lipa saved the best 'til last as she opened up on her "Versace vault" experience last year. The Grammy-winning singer is now the official face of luxury Italian label Versace - unsurprisingly, her Instagram is littered with promos and shout-outs as she goes brand ambassador.

Posting in September 2021, the "Levitating" hitmaker showed off her glam style and '90s vibes in a grunge-infused look complete with massive platform boots, with the whole gallery embracing the brand championed by Donatella Versace.