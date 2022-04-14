NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Klay Thompson, James Wiseman & Draft Pick For Anthony Davis

Targeting Davis in the 2022 NBA offseason would make a lot of sense for the Warriors, especially now that they obviously need more help in their frontcourt. Davis may have gone through plenty of ups and downs this season but when he's 100 percent healthy, he would be a massive upgrade over Wiseman and Kevon Looney at the Warriors' starting center position.

Davis would give the Warriors a very reliable scorer under the basket, a monster rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer. This season, he averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.2 percent from the field.