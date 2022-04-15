Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Is 'Thankful' For Alone Time

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin is a champion when it comes to indulging in her high-energy skills, but when she is off the alpine arena, Mikaela knows just the right way to unwind and get some me-time. The World cup champ reclines in a serene location, whether tropical or the horizon above the sea, and gives fans a delightful feel of her leisure moments on Instagram. In one of her many media updates, the star expressed gratitude for the time alone.