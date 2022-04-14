MLB News: Aroldis Chapman Talks About His Impending Free Agency

Chapman also addressed the possibility of changing his role somewhere down the line. And, while the Cuban Missile would rather stay as a closer, he didn't shut down that possibility:

“It’s hard to say,” added Chapman. “If it was up to me, I would love to retire as a closer. But at the same time, you don’t know what kind of negotiation could come in the future. You don’t know what kind of requests you might get from the future or who you’re negotiating with at the time. So, it’s hard to say. I would love to retire as a closer.”