MLB News: Aroldis Chapman Talks About His Impending Free Agency

Sports
Ernesto Cova

The New York Yankees have a big Aroldis Chapman problem. He's set to become a free agent in 2023 and, while some state he's already in the decline after a subpar year in 2022, he's still one of the most accomplished closers in recent MLB history, and by far the best choice they have right now.

Chapman Doesn't Want To Leave In Free Agency

When asked about his situation, Chapman admitted his desire to stay and continue his work as Mariano Rivera's successor in the Bronx, yet he knows that's not entirely up to him:

“Of course I would like to have the opportunity to sign another contract. Yeah, definitely,” Chapman said, per NJ.com. “At the same time, it’s one of those things that — it’s kind of out of my hands. I’m here today. I’m going to do my job and focus on that.”

He's Focused On The Season

The former Cubs star claims that he's willing to negotiate a new deal mid-season. Then again, his focus is on what going on in the field:

“I’ve been a part of this time for a good amount of time,” Chapman said. “Yeah, if tomorrow comes and the opportunity is there, and I have a chance to sign back with the team, of course I would like that. But like I said, I’m focusing on what I’m doing here right now, what I need to do, and if that is to come, then it’s to come.”

He Hopes To Retire As A Closer

Chapman also addressed the possibility of changing his role somewhere down the line. And, while the Cuban Missile would rather stay as a closer, he didn't shut down that possibility:

“It’s hard to say,” added Chapman. “If it was up to me, I would love to retire as a closer. But at the same time, you don’t know what kind of negotiation could come in the future. You don’t know what kind of requests you might get from the future or who you’re negotiating with at the time. So, it’s hard to say. I would love to retire as a closer.”

What About Aaron Judge?

But Chapman's situation isn't the only concern for Brian Cashman right now. According to reports, Aaron Judge wants at least nine years and more than $30.5 million per year in his new contract.

While he's definitely worth a big buck, Judge's recent history of injuries could force the Yankees to look the other way. Add losing their star closer to that mix, and the 2023 offseason could be a nightmare for the Bronx Bombers.

