instagram | Quincy Davis

For 26-year-old professional surfer Quincy Davis, the beach is home. Nothing gives her joy like a time at the beach. The pro surfer does not cease to dish out gorgeous views of herself in bikinis while spending time at the beach. Quincy shared a couple of outdoor snapshots of her on the shore of the beach as she basked in the last days before winter.

Reveling In Warmth

Wikimedia | Racheped

Quincy Davis is basking in the memories of the warmth from last summer. The surfer donned a gorgeous peach-colored bikini. The beautiful bikini framed her body as her lanky frame was on full display on Instagram. The beautiful surfer held a multicolored beach towel over her shoulders as the gorgeous mountainside view spun behind her. Her toned body was on full display as she basked in the glow of the sun as the wind blew her blonde hair. "Taking in these last warm days as much as I can with @ansea."

Fun At The Beach

Being a professional surfer, Davis is definitely an outdoor person. Back in August 2020, the surfer shared a gorgeous photo of herself as she had fun at a picturesque location that seemed to be the shore of a beach. The skincare lover wore a beautiful peach bikini as she appeared to be having the time of her life. Her excitement could not be contained as she sprinted towards the beach, giving us a beautiful view of the beach stones and sand cave behind her. The beach wind blew her double-toned hair.

Healthy Living

Wikimedia | Racheped

During an interview with Stylecaster, Davis shared her wellness routine, including her go-to healthy foods and the workout that keeps her in top-notch shape when she is not surfing. She revealed that she usually has a green smoothie with nut butter, preferably cashew, before going for a morning surf. Davis further revealed that surfing is her favorite workout, although she also does some Pilates and Tracy Anderson. She also takes a run along the beach and loves the fresh ocean air.

Her Go-To Healthy Foods

Wikimedia | Racheped

Davis is an avid lover of healthy food and vegetables. Her go-to smoothie ingredients are frozen banana, spinach, frozen mango, cashew, coconut milk, and maca powder. Although she is not the best chef, she can cook up a great salad using her favorite ingredients. Her signature healthy dish happens to be baby kale salad with chickpeas, dates, and walnuts with some lemon and sea salt.

