Pro-Surfer Sage Erickson controls the waves at sea, and she dominates the tabloids whenever she shows up online. Erickson is one American surfer who captivates fans with her fantastic skills as well as her fit figure. Here is a look at her perfect frame that never seizes to wow fans.
Surfer Sage Erickson In Swimsuit Is 'Salty And Happy'
Erickson In Bathing Suit
Erickson's perfectly toned abs are always a magnificent sight to see, and she readily flaunts her flawless looks on social media. The 31-year-old California-born suffer took over Instagram when she posted a photo of herself in a white and black swimsuit. The one-piece kept her taut legs on full display, and she looked radiant as ever. She held on to her surfing board and blessed fans with her charming grin. Her 332k Instagram followers couldn't get over the look, and they flooded the comments with lovely statements.
In A Giving Mood
Erickson is as involved with her fans as they are in her. The athlete showed that she cares about her fans when she decided to do a giveaway on Instagram. She posted multiple photos of a wristwatch she planned to give out to three lucky people, provided they passed her requirements. She also explained the terms associated with the giveaway in her caption.
"💕 GIVEAWAY 💚 @freestylewatches and I have teamed up to give 3 lucky winners each a $65 Freestyle Watches Gift Card. Pick out one of my Signature Series watches that I designed or another Shark of your choice*!"
The stylish surfer also adequately outlined the procedure to be becoming a prospective winner in her caption. As expected, fans immediately reacted to the update. However, while some were concerned about Erickson's generosity, others were too captivated by her stunning looks to concentrate on the wristwatch she was modeling.
Erickson On Confidence
Self-confidence undoubtedly comes from within, but sometimes it takes a lot of courage and patience to develop one's confidence. In Erickson's case, she learned to believe in herself very young. The blonde beauty started competing at age 14 and has since gone on to win at the U.S. Open of Surfing. Despite winning the world's largest and most notable surf competition twice, Erickson's boldness sometimes flusters during intense situations. However, this surfer has mastered remaining unfazed when she faces bigger challenges. She once said about being confident, "I think we make confidence harder to grasp than it has to be. Growth comes in every situation."
Having A Healthy Mind
To maintain an active mindset, Erickson starts her day with a cup of coffee before settling down to work on her schedule. She writes her goals for the day in her journal but keeps them open-ended in case of unexpected developments. The surfer has been able to keep up with her success over the years because she takes her time to visualize possible outcomes, and she mostly keeps her mind positive. In addition to developing her self-confidence with positive thoughts, Erickson's healthy skincare routine has also significantly boosted her confidence. For fans who aren't aware, the surfer loves looking good always, and she usually opts for waterproof cosmetics during competitions.