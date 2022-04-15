Honolua Blomfield has been considered one of the most talented surfers in the world. The American surfer is excellent at both long and short boarding, becoming the 2017 Longboard Champion. Whether in and out of the water, Honolua does not stop having fun. She shared some beautiful outdoor snaps on her Instagram page yesterday in preparation for Summer.
Surfer Honolua Blomfield In Bikini Prepares For Mexico
Summer Ignited
Summer is a time of the year that we all look forward to. Hawaiian surfer Honolua Blomfield is no exception. The surfer shared some beautiful snaps yesterday showing off her gorgeous body in several bikinis. Honolua seemed to be having the time of her life as she took various snaps at different locations. In one snapshot, she laid on her stomach on a surfboard in the ocean, and in another, she posed for a selfie that showed off her killer abs and some underboob.
Poolside With Favorite Drink
As a professional surfer who spends a lot of time in the water, it is no surprise that Honolua always has a fantastic time by the beach or at the pool. The summer lover had another amazing time savoring time at a pool in Palm Springs. She took a photo at the poolside. The gorgeous surfer donned a pale blue bikini and white bucket hat. Honolua had both feet in the water as she leaned on one hand to flaunt flat abs and gorgeous body. Sharing the love for her favorite energy drink, Honolua held the drink in one hand. She captioned the photo, “Poolside with my favorite drink.”
Not Just A Surfer
When not on the surfing board, Honolua engages in a bunch of other activities that she enjoys. The surfer revealed in an interview with Freesurf that she engages in a lot of different activities like snowboarding, dirt biking, football, hula hooping, and fishing. She spent a lot of the Covid break engaging in many of these activities. The multiple World surf title holder knew she wanted to be a professional surfer at 7.
Family Time
The 23-year-old surfer loves to spend time with her family of 6. Growing up with three other siblings learned a lot of fun activities from her siblings. She revealed that she has always looked up to her elder brother and learned a lot by trying to keep up with him as a kid. Due to the pandemic, Honolua had more time to spend with family. Being the second oldest among four kids, she has had to break off fights among her siblings.