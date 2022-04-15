Surfer Honolua Blomfield In Bikini Prepares For Mexico

Summer is a time of the year that we all look forward to. Hawaiian surfer Honolua Blomfield is no exception. The surfer shared some beautiful snaps yesterday showing off her gorgeous body in several bikinis. Honolua seemed to be having the time of her life as she took various snaps at different locations. In one snapshot, she laid on her stomach on a surfboard in the ocean, and in another, she posed for a selfie that showed off her killer abs and some underboob.