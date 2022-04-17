Predicting the 2021-2022 NBA Most Valuable Player Candidates

These three young All-Stars for the Celtics, Mavericks, and Suns had a fruitful year but came a bit short of the MVP race.

The Boston Celtics had a rocky start for the 21-22 season, amassing a 20-21 record halfway through the season. However, the C's managed to turn things around in the latter part of the season, giving up only ten losses en route to a 51-31 record and clinching the 2nd spot in the Eastern Conference. All props go to the 24-year-old All-Star Jayson Tatum, who played in 76 games and accumulated 26.9 points, 8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1 steal, and 0.6 block averages.

For the Dallas Mavericks, the Slovenian wonder kid Luka Dončić has been a delight. Luka Magic has been brilliant in all spots, averaging a near triple-double for the season: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 65 games played for the 4th-seeded Mavs. Luka also had 44 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles for this season.

The Phoenix Suns acquired its franchise-best regular-season record of 64 wins and 18 losses. Missing only four games, Devin Booker was a monster for the Arizona-based team, recording 26.8 points, 5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 57.6 true shooting percentage for this year. For 42 games this season, Booker had 25 or more points, including a 49-point outburst against the Nuggets.