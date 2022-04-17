Now that the NBA is all set for the Play-In and Play-off tournaments, the stakes are high about who is going home with the Maurice Podoloff award. With 30 teams playing 82 games at a high level, the contention for the Most Valuable Player award will be down to the three best players for the 2021-2022 season. Who are the most likely candidates to fight for this feat?
Predicting the 2021-2022 NBA Most Valuable Player Candidates
The Honorable Mentions
These three young All-Stars for the Celtics, Mavericks, and Suns had a fruitful year but came a bit short of the MVP race.
The Boston Celtics had a rocky start for the 21-22 season, amassing a 20-21 record halfway through the season. However, the C's managed to turn things around in the latter part of the season, giving up only ten losses en route to a 51-31 record and clinching the 2nd spot in the Eastern Conference. All props go to the 24-year-old All-Star Jayson Tatum, who played in 76 games and accumulated 26.9 points, 8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1 steal, and 0.6 block averages.
For the Dallas Mavericks, the Slovenian wonder kid Luka Dončić has been a delight. Luka Magic has been brilliant in all spots, averaging a near triple-double for the season: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 65 games played for the 4th-seeded Mavs. Luka also had 44 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles for this season.
The Phoenix Suns acquired its franchise-best regular-season record of 64 wins and 18 losses. Missing only four games, Devin Booker was a monster for the Arizona-based team, recording 26.8 points, 5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 57.6 true shooting percentage for this year. For 42 games this season, Booker had 25 or more points, including a 49-point outburst against the Nuggets.
Locked for MVP Consideration: Joel Embiid
"Trusting the Process" has never been more evident this year. This season, the 3rd pick from the 2014 NBA draft has been the bright spot for the 4th-seeded 76ers.
In 68 games played this season, Joel Embiid has been a dominant two-way force, averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.
The 7'0 Eastern Conference All-Star starter also snatched the scoring title this season, doing so in just 33.8 minutes per game, which is the fewest minutes averaged in a season by the scoring champion in the shot-clock era. JoJo also had 13 games of 40 points and 10 rebounds, joining the elite company of Russell Westbrook and Moses Malone as the only players to hit such a mark since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976-1977.
With a 61.6 true shooting percentage, 46 double-doubles, and 2 triple-doubles this season, Embiid is a sure lock for MVP consideration.
Locked for MVP Consideration: Nikola Jokić
Despite numerous injuries in its roster, particularly with starters Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the Denver Nuggets still thrived and managed to get the 6th spot in the competitive western conference.
The success of this Colorado franchise is thanks in huge part to the Serbian captain of the team. In 74 games played this season, Nikola Jokić had 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and a 66.1 true shooting percentage. He also became the first player in NBA history to have at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a single season.
With his efficient shooting, sharp passing ability, and offensive consistency, there might be a chance that the Joker can win back-to-back MVP awards as he continues to lead the 6th-seed Nuggets in the playoff picture.
Locked for MVP Consideration: Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Human Alphabet seeks to grab his third MVP trophy this year for continuing to show his efforts and leadership for the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks.
In 67 games played this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to show his two-way dominance, garnering 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.
Moreover, the Greek Freak has been in the top 50 leaders among the 5 major statistical categories: 2nd in PPG, 6th in RPG, 18th in APG, 11th in BPG, and 48th in SPG. He has 4 triple-doubles, 46 double-doubles, and 55 games of 25 points or more for this season.
Interestingly, Giannis has spent a third of his minutes at the center position, where the Bucks rank in the top 5 when Antetokounmpo plays at the five.
Giannis also holds opposing shooters at 52.8% shooting at the rim while improving his games at the midrange (where he took 50 more long twos than last season) and free throw line (72.2% on a career-high 11.4 free throw attempts per game).