American actress Elizabeth Hurley is not only beautiful, but she also has a heart of gold. The 56-year-old rescued two stranded starfishes on the beach during her vacation. The beautiful actress and model shared a photo of her toned body on Instagram as she donned a light blue bikini.
Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Saves Starfish
Saving Sea Life
The Bedazzled star is ready for summer in a light blue bikini as she saved two stranded starfish that she found on the beach. She paired the blue bikini with dark sunglasses as she smiled at the camera with the newly saved starfishes in both hands. Her brown hair was swept up in a loose bun as a single silver necklace rested between her collarbone. "Found these magnificent starfish, alive but stranded, on the beach- they're now happily at the bottom of the sea," she wrote.
Gorgeous In Beige Bikini
Elizabeth never stops dishing out gorgeous photos of herself in beautiful bikinis. The Gossip Girl actress posted another photo of herself in a greige color bikini with metallic links as she spent time at the beach. Her toned body was on full display as she knelt in a beautiful pose on the beach with a view of the blue sea behind her. She paired the bikini with a pair of drop earrings and dark sunglasses. Her beautiful skin glowed in the sun as her brown hair was left free.
Elizabeth Welcomes New Puppies
Not only does Hurley save sea life, but she is also an avid lover of dogs. She owns three pet dogs, Avra, Shivraj, and Mia. In 2021, the actress welcomed more puppies to her abode as Avra, her two-year-old spaniel, gave birth to a litter of puppies in. According to Daily Mail, Elizabeth wanted puppies for years, but her schedule did not allow it. Elizabeth and her son, Damien, were excited to see what the puppies would look like. She found new homes for all the puppies, although she might have kept one in her Herefordshire country mansion.
Friendship With Exes
Elizabeth revealed that she is still good friends with her ex-boyfriend, Hugh Grant, saying they went through so much together. Elizabeth believes that the best way to keep a good relationship with your exes is to have respect for their current life, partners, and children. The pair ended their 13-years relationship in 2000. Although Hugh is now married to television producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein, Elizabeth and Hugh have good friends.