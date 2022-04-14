Surfer Lakey Peterson Shows Off Swimsuit 'For The Win' 

Injuries in the athletic field were hard to avoid. Lakey had her share when she had an ankle injury in 2016. This made her embrace more gratitude towards everyday life and appreciate the days she did not sustain any injuries. This attitude and mindset helped her maintain a healthy mental positivity which has yielded many positive results. The surfer was able to figure out everybody had a different body type, so instead of trying to be like someone else, she focused on listening to what her body wants and avoiding what it does not want. This helped in enhancing her mental and health strength.