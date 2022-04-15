Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Enjoys Beach Life

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Nicole Scherzinger is the real beach queen. She always storms the beach in different bikini colors and styles that showcase her toned body, leaving her fans drooling over her.

On March 15, 2021, The Pussycat Dolls singer decided to motivate her fans with one of her numerous bikini photo uploads. She posted multiple photos of herself clad in a black two-piece bikini that displayed her cleavage and toned sculpted abs. Nicole appeared excited as she threw her hands in the air and jumped in the water.

"Seas the day🙌Bracing myself for the new week like. Get up and do it! Even if ya don't feel like it👊," she captioned the post.

The Latest

Only Biden Could Beat Donald Trump In 2024, Liberal Pollster Says

Twitter Board Responds To Elon Musk's Offer With 'Poison Pill'

6 Magazine-Perfect Snaps Of Penélope Cruz In Bikini

NFL News: Floyd Mayweather Makes $20M Offer For Team That Signs Antonio Brown

NBA Rumors: Terry Rozier To Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Hornets In Proposed Trade

Good Wishes From Fans

Nicole successfully got her fans' attention with her post. Many of them flooded the comment section wishing the beautiful singer a happy week while gushing over her beauty. 

One fan commented, "Have an amazing week, my love! ❤️"

"I hope you have an amazing week luv! I hope it's filled with lots of happiness and love," another fan commented. 

"Absolutely breathtaking. You are very beautiful," a fan complimented. 

Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

All Hail The Abs

The TV personality has one of the most incredible abs out there, and she thought to put it on display once again in another post she made. This time around, she wore a nude two-piece string bikini.

In the three photos Nicole posted, she struck different poses leaning on a palm tree to flaunt her toned abs. She captioned the post, "Happy palm tree🌴 happy wahine. Happy Tuesday 💛."

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Braless Minidress

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Welcomes Hot Girl Summer

Picture Perfect 

Nicole strikes the best poses, and her photos are always thrilling. The singer took to her Instagram page to share some beautiful pictures of her posing in the ocean clad in a purple two-piece string bikini. The sunset and palm trees added color to the image, making the scenery look more beautiful. She captioned the post, "Paint the sky and make it yours🌅🧡."

Raving Fans Couldn't Hold Back 

Nicole got her fans gushing over the photos with her mesmerizing display of her perfect figure.

"Wow, the beauty of the girl is not shadowed by the extremely beautiful scenery but complements the colorful sky perfectly! Always a beauty@nicolescherzinger ❤️🙌," commented one fan. 

"This is just so beautiful. YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL 💜I can't breathe," said another fan. 

Another fan gushed, "Just a captivating shot. You look so prettttyyy!"

Nicole is the true definition of bikini body goals. She knows she's got a stunning body and never gets tired of flaunting it. Her fans are also never tired of gushing over her beauty and will be looking out for more of her bikini moments.

Read Next

Must Read

Caroline Marks Sunbathes In Bikini

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Welcomes Hot Girl Summer

Mandy Rose In Bikini Flaunts New NXT Championship Belt

Salma Hayek Celebrates Turtles In Swimsuit

Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini Sunbathe

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.