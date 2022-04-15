Nicole Scherzinger is the real beach queen. She always storms the beach in different bikini colors and styles that showcase her toned body, leaving her fans drooling over her.

On March 15, 2021, The Pussycat Dolls singer decided to motivate her fans with one of her numerous bikini photo uploads. She posted multiple photos of herself clad in a black two-piece bikini that displayed her cleavage and toned sculpted abs. Nicole appeared excited as she threw her hands in the air and jumped in the water.

"Seas the day🙌Bracing myself for the new week like. Get up and do it! Even if ya don't feel like it👊," she captioned the post.