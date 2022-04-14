2x fittest woman on earth, Annie Thorisdottir, is on one this season after scaling through the CrossFit Opens' quarter-finals with her team. The mother of one continually raises the bar with her epic return less than a year after childbirth, but the road wasn't smooth sailing. Annie sacrificed things she loved to get back into shape, and she shared the process with her one million-plus Instagram followers. She especially shined on the newest addition, Handstand walks, flexing her bulging biceps as she hustled to the finish line.
CrossFit Athlete Annie Thorisdottir Flexes Biceps
Appreciating The Team
Following her team's qualification into the semi-finals this month, Annie shared a few words of admiration for her colleagues alongside professional portraits of each member. Annie makes the cover image with her fit biceps taking center stage as she crosses her arms over her belly; a gesture causes her top to ride up slightly, showing off her ripped abs beneath.
The officials accepted five scores from the team placing Team Reykjavik in the 12th position and now they await instructions for the next competition.
Not An Easy Road
While the journey isn't ever easy, Annie says it's worth it. Since she became a part of Team Reykjavik, she hasn't stopped gushing over the benefits of competing as a team over individual sets.
"I loved every minute of this weekend - it was so different from my individual experiences but at the same time exactly the same. I got to share the ups and downs with my TEAM."
Building Her Muscles
Annie and the team did a lot of upside-down presses in preparation for the handstand walks. It strengthened their arm muscles and built them into ripped limbs. She also added her regular upper body exercises like arm curls with dumbbells, squats with weighted bars, and group squats.
She also added proteins to her diet to replenish her muscle's energy after expending it during workouts.
"For me this is a perfect treat, healthy and full of protein - and brings back childhood memories!"
On To The Semi-Finals
Rich Froning's CrossFit Mayhem Freedom group leads with 10 points making them the team to beat in the semi-finals. CrossFit Reykjavik is number five in Europe, with 34 points trailing closely behind CrossFit Nordic Original. As they move into the semi-finals, Annie's determined to remain happy regardless of the outcome, even though she's gunning for gold.
"My main goal everyday is to be happy. No matter what trials I face, no matter how old I get. Happiness is the key to all things great."
Watch the Team Storylines below