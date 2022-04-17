Kelly Sildaru's Toned Abs Inspire Followers

Thanks to her incredible figure, Kelly Sildaru is one of the sexiest skiers. Her Instagram posts show that she prioritizes fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

In a recent Instagram post, her toned figure served as an ultimate fitness inspiration for her followers. In the photo, she posed sitting down on the floor, clad in an outfit that indicated she was set for another workout session.

The white tan top she wore revealed her cleavage and abs, while the pink tie and dye-inspired pants showed her fit thighs.

She accessorized the look with a red bull face cap, a white wristwatch, and her beautiful smile.

Kelly's caption, "Be your own motivation," encouraged her fans to motivate themselves in their fitness journey.