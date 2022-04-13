Lori Harvey, 25, has dropped yet another sunkissed Burberry ad on her four million-plus following Instagram page. The model flexed her skills for the English brand once again after a long time since her last ad campaign in December 2021. She dresses corporate yet casual this time, wearing a denim jumpsuit underneath instead of going commando like before. Both ads have the tan Burberry Trench with the signature plaid lining in common, however, they're different on all other fronts.
Lori Harvey Teases Cleavage In Burberry Trench
Channeling Her Inner Detective
Lori's "Classic" ad features a black denim jumpsuit worn underneath a nude Burberry Trench coat with visible white threading. Her jumpsuit's threading had structured lines outlining its design, and she unbuttoned the top to expose the skin underneath for a less serious air on an otherwise rigid outfit. Then she casually flipped the open coat to the back, revealing the signature Burberry plaid design on the inner lining, topping the "Olivia Benson" look with a sleeked back ponytail and matching subtle makeup.
Rodeo Drive Takeover Exclusive Event
Earlier this year, Harvey attended the exclusive Burberry event during Fashion Week wearing a ribbed maroon-shade two-piece. She joined a host of other celebrities, including Bella Hadid, to launch the English fashion house's new pop-up store on Rodeo Drive during its Spring/Summer takeover.
The model stood out in her outfit choice since most of the other attendees wore a shade of tan following Burberry's signature color. It made her simple yet elegant abs-baring outfit the subject of the week.
Lori's First Burberry Ad
Harvey's new ad makes us nostalgic about the previous Burberry Trench ad she graced. Everything about that post was sultry and playful, with the model posing only a dark tan trench that highlighted her deep-toned skin. She showed off way more skin than this year's ad, and the coat had the signature Burberry plaid on its collar and lapels. Harvey also wore her hair in long box braids instead of the new sleeked-back style she's embraced recently. Finally, she paired the outfit with a black Lola Bag.
MJB Shows Support
Michael B. Jordan proved to be a supportive boyfriend in the comment section with his post saying, "Cool, Calm and Collected." He ended it with starry eyes showing that he's Lori's biggest fan and supporter. One thing about Lori Harvey is she'll wear her clothing as often as she likes! Another thing we couldn't ignore about this ad is her black Amina Muaddi boots which have become a staple like her Lady Dior Mini bag.