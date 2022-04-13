Lori Harvey Teases Cleavage In Burberry Trench

Earlier this year, Harvey attended the exclusive Burberry event during Fashion Week wearing a ribbed maroon-shade two-piece. She joined a host of other celebrities, including Bella Hadid, to launch the English fashion house's new pop-up store on Rodeo Drive during its Spring/Summer takeover.

The model stood out in her outfit choice since most of the other attendees wore a shade of tan following Burberry's signature color. It made her simple yet elegant abs-baring outfit the subject of the week.