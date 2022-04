Olympian Kelly Sildaru impressed fans with her LA-girl style, showing off her small waist in a stunning photo that heated up her Instagram feed.

The Estonian beauty loves fashion almost as much as she loves skiing and her cool style is evident in her photos. Swapping her usual cold-weather outfits for midriff-baring clothes, the athlete proved she had the makings of a model.

Scroll down to see the pic and learn how Kelly keeps her waist lean!