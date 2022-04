But the 39-year-old also confessed she listens to her team as well. She recognizes that she has fashion experts who know better. Chan is a team player when it comes to developing her signature look.

"Really involved, it's a collaboration. Rebecca has incredible taste and we usually are thinking along the same lines. We'll message back and forth with ideas which might be things I've seen on red carpets, at the shows, having a look online, or a film that I might have watched. Inspiration can come from anywhere."

But day to day, Chan admits she likes to keep things "low-key."

"My day-to-day style hasn't changed that much. I'm fairly low-key and quite laidback, particularly now having been in tracksuits with comfortable elasticated waists for over a year. I'm very much still in that vibe when I'm in my downtime.