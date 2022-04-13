Serena Williams Shares Secrets To A Strong Core

So now you know what muscle groups you need to target, but how do you ensure you have a strong core? Well, let's start with two exercises sure to get those abs tight and make you feel the burn.

The Bear Crawl is many people's secret weapon when it comes to whipping your core into shape. Not only does it work the abdominal muscles but also the legs and arms as well. To perform a bear crawl, start in a quadruped position with your knees underneath your hips and your hands on the ground. Engage your core, lifting your knees and holding the position in a forward motion.

Another tool for your exercise arsenal is the forearm plank. Get on the floor, putting weight on your forearms and knees. Lift up and straighten out your legs, putting weight on your arms. Hold this position for as long as you can.