Serena Williams Shares Secrets To A Strong Core

Serena Williams is a beast on the tennis court. You don't become the face of the entire sport without showing off a nearly superhuman level of athleticism. But Williams' athleticism extends off the court as well. In fact, it's her dedication to a healthy lifestyle that helps her achieve all of the success that she has so far.
In tennis, much attention is paid to an athlete's arms and legs. After all, tennis requires lots of cardio and hand-to-eye coordination. Less focused on is the athlete's core, and Serena Williams most certainly never skips abs day. Here's her secrets to getting shredded.