'I'm Aware Of How My Muscles Feel': Jessica Biel On Maintaining A Relationship With Her Body Through Fitness

Jessica Biel is a well-known actress with a large fan base worldwide. She is also well-known for her body shape and fitness, as evidenced by her Instagram account.

Jessica has always enjoyed being active, which is why her workout routine incorporates various training techniques, ranging from yoga to plyometrics.

As a child, Jessica enjoyed gymnastics and played club soccer as a teenager. She even tried dance training later on. The actress has revealed that one of the reasons she is so comfortable with her figure is because she loves and used to play sports.

"As an actor, I am very comfortable with my body and that comes from sports. I know it very well. I'm aware of how my muscles feel, what it feels like when anything changes. Playing sports and being physical helps me maintain that sort of relationship with my own body. So when I'm doing something, or performing in a physical role, I understand that," Jessica told ESPN .

Today her fitness routine reflects her passion for sports. Continue reading to know more about Jessica's fitness routine.