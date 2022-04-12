Kourtney Kardashian Addresses 'Fake' Marriage To Travis Barker On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

While promoting their new Hulu series, The Kardashians, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kourtney Kardashian was asked to address her recent wedding in Las Vegas, which she and fiancé Travis Barker, the drummer of Blink-182, hosted earlier this month just hours after he performed at the Grammy Awards.

"I think you're the Kardashian of the week this week because you went ahead and got fake married," host Jimmy Kimmel told Kardashian. "But we didn't know it was fake married."