NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Send Massive Trade Package To Pacers For Myles Turner, Buddy Hield & Malcolm Brogdon

Shutterstock | 2914948

Sports
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams that are expected to make a huge roster overhaul this summer. The Lakers are yet to talk about their plans for the upcoming offseason but if they are still serious about reclaiming their throne, most people believe that they need a better supporting cast around their veteran superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Despite their limited trade assets and salary-cap space, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is expected to do everything he can to add quality players who would help them return to the NBA Finals and win the NBA championship title next season.

The Latest

NFL News: Josh McDaniels Says Bill Belichick Can Coach Patriots Until He's 80

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Sinks To Lowest Point In New CBS Poll

Joanna Gaines Gushes Over Chip Love Story On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses 'Fake' Marriage To Travis Barker On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Shows Elbow Injury Progress

Hypothetical Lakers-Pacers Blockbuster Trade

Wikimedia | Bagumba

One of the potential trade partners for the Lakers this summer is the Indiana Pacers. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Lakers to dump Russell Westbrook to the Pacers while acquiring three starting-caliber players. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a trade package that includes Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, and Buddy Hield.

Piercey also included a 2025 first-round selection in the Lakers' offer but according to SB Nation's Silver Screen and Roll, the pick isn't tradeable right now since it's "potentially owed" to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sports

CJ Perry In Bikini Celebrates WWE Friendships

By chisom

Lakers Form A Solid Starting Five

Wikimedia | Elisfkc

Though it would cost them two young and promising talents and future draft assets, the proposed blockbuster deal should be a no-brainer for the Lakers. Aside from successfully unloading Westbrook and his massive salary to the Pacers, the Lakers would also be acquiring three quality players in Turner, Hield, and Brogdon. Turner, Hield, and Brogdon may not be All-Stars, but they are all proven starters in the league. Turner would give the Lakers a new starting center, while Hield and Brogdon could serve as LA's new backcourt starters next season.

Becky Lynch Shows Battle Scars From Clash With Bianca Belair

Charlotte Flair Comments On Possible Match With Zelina Vega

Fit With LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Wikimedia | Sportzeditz

It would still take time for Turner, Brogdon, and Hield to build good chemistry with James and Davis but once they mesh well on the court, it would undoubtedly strengthen the Lakers' chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next season. Having three starters who can space the floor would be beneficial for James and Davis as it would make it easier for them to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.

Also, adding a quality rim protector like Turner and a great perimeter defender like Brogdon would help the Lakers improve their defensive efficiency which currently ranks No. 21 in the league, allowing 110.9 points per 100 possessions.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

Wikimedia | File Upload Bot (Magnus Manske)

The proposed blockbuster trade with the Lakers would make a lot of sense for the Pacers, especially now that they are still in the initial phase of the rebuilding process. By sending their three veterans to the Lakers, the Pacers would be receiving two young and promising players that they could develop in Horton-Tucker and Reaves and future draft assets. With Brogdon and Hield gone, the Pacers could focus more on building the team around Tyrese Haliburton.

Aside from obtaining assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans, the suggested deal would also enable the Pacers to open up a huge chunk of their salary cap space in the summer of 2023.

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Braless Minidress

WWE Becky Lynch In Bikini Flaunts Taut Backside

Selena Gomez Spreads Legs In Skintight Balenciaga

Surfer Kassia Meador Shows Off Tattoos In Bikini

Demi Rose In Bikini Shows Off 'Innocence'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.