NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Send Massive Trade Package To Pacers For Myles Turner, Buddy Hield & Malcolm Brogdon

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams that are expected to make a huge roster overhaul this summer. The Lakers are yet to talk about their plans for the upcoming offseason but if they are still serious about reclaiming their throne, most people believe that they need a better supporting cast around their veteran superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Despite their limited trade assets and salary-cap space, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is expected to do everything he can to add quality players who would help them return to the NBA Finals and win the NBA championship title next season.