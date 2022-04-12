Joanna Gaines Gushes Over Chip Love Story On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

As Joanna made a batch of strawberry lemon hand pies with Drew Barrymore, she spoke of her "very simple" existence with Chip in which the two of them would sit on their rocking chairs on their front porch.

"I think we always say this," she began of their "happily ever after."

"We're sitting on that same porch in those rocking chairs watching the sun go down saying, 'We did it well.' All our kids off and gone in a really healthy, good way but saying, 'We did it well.' That's it. It's very simple... But we're still holding hands and we still really like each other."