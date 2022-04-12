Anastasia Ashley In Swimsuit Shares How She Stays Fit

She has been photographed worldwide in gorgeous swimsuits as a model and professional athlete. Still, Anastasia Ashley is serious about her career path, and she is regarded as one of the most formidable women in surfing.

Along with her pro surfing career, she is also a model, with a large Instagram following of 1 million that continues to grow as more people take notice of her engaging personality and stunning photos. To maintain a competitive edge both on the waves and in the modeling field, Ashley incorporates a fitness regimen that yields excellent results.