The professional surfer works hard to maintain a fit, toned physique
Anastasia Ashley In Swimsuit Shares How She Stays Fit
Anastasia Credits A Balanced Lifestyle For Her Success
She has been photographed worldwide in gorgeous swimsuits as a model and professional athlete. Still, Anastasia Ashley is serious about her career path, and she is regarded as one of the most formidable women in surfing.
Along with her pro surfing career, she is also a model, with a large Instagram following of 1 million that continues to grow as more people take notice of her engaging personality and stunning photos. To maintain a competitive edge both on the waves and in the modeling field, Ashley incorporates a fitness regimen that yields excellent results.
Priority One For Anastasia Is Focusing
As a professional athlete who credits health for her success, Anastasia utilizes a variety of exercises to challenge her body and keep boredom at bay. Because surfing involves using your midsection for balance, she stresses to fans and those interested in surfing to pay attention to their core if they want to be able to handle the waves.
Ashley posted a photo in a gorgeous pink two-piece string bikini with a matching top and a tantalizing stare into the camera to prove her point to her followers. The proof is in the pudding: a worked-out core makes for a beautiful body!
Anastasia Gets Into The Spin Of Things
Anastasia is a massive supporter of spinning classes, and she has been cycling for years, and the results have been impressive. Aside from the aerobic aspect of cycling, she likes the energy and being one with nature when using trails.
For spin classes specifically, Anastasia suggests going to classes at least twice a week to maintain a bikini body. Her fans can see her in string bikini bottoms and a tee that accentuates her long legs and taut midsection in one photo.
For Anastasia, Weight Training Makes The Difference
With spin classes twice a week, many of her fans wonder what else Anastasia does to keep her body ready for the waves and the beach. The answer is that she incorporates weight training into her routine that primarily focuses on her lower body.
On top of working her lower body workout, she also uses weights to keep her arms taut and toned, which can be seen in a recent post where she stuns in a tie-dyed bikini as she relaxes on the beach.
The workouts are definitely giving her the results she wants, and her fans are in full support!