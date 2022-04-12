'I Was Really Happy': Luann De Lesseps Reacts To 'RHONY' Split

Luann de Lesseps is happy that The Real Housewives of New York City is being split into two -- but that's not to say that she wasn't surprised when Andy Cohen made the shocking announcement.

During an April 10 interview with Us Weekly, via YouTube, De Lesseps admitted that when she first heard that the main show would be completely recast, and that an additional show, which may or may not air on Bravo, would feature past cast members, she was completely shocked.

"Utter surprise because I did not see that coming but after learning about it, I was really happy about it," she shared.