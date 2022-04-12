'I Was Really Happy': Luann De Lesseps Reacts To 'RHONY' Split

Luann de Lesseps is revealing how she feels about The Real Housewives of New York City being split into two different shows.
Luann De Lesseps Was 'Utterly Surprised' By The News
Luann de Lesseps is happy that The Real Housewives of New York City is being split into two -- but that's not to say that she wasn't surprised when Andy Cohen made the shocking announcement.
During an April 10 interview with Us Weekly, via YouTube, De Lesseps admitted that when she first heard that the main show would be completely recast, and that an additional show, which may or may not air on Bravo, would feature past cast members, she was completely shocked.
"Utter surprise because I did not see that coming but after learning about it, I was really happy about it," she shared.
Luann De Lesseps Looks Forward To Seeing A Diverse Group Of Women On 'RHONY' Season 14
According to De Lesseps, she believes it is a good thing that Real Housewives of New York City season 14 will feature a diverse, different generation on the upcoming 14th season and is thrilled that former members of the cast will be brought back for the series' Legacy spinoff.
"I think this is a growing period for the franchise. You see that with the Ultimate Girls Trips. I think this is a great way to make it fresh," she explained.
Luann De Lesseps Is Still In Touch With Her 'RHONY' Cast Mates
When De Lesseps was asked whether she's spoken to her Real Housewives of New York City cast mates about the show's split, she confirmed she's spoken to Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer and noted that everyone was caught off-guard.
"We were all kind of surprised by the news but again, I’m happy that we’re going to be, our old group is going to be back. I’m thrilled about that," she shared.
Luann De Lesseps Shares Her Ideal Cast For The 'RHONY: Legacy' Series
After confirming that she will be on board if she's asked to take part in the Legacy series, noting that it would be a "lot of fun to be back with all our old friends,” De Lesseps revealed who would be in her dream cast.
"I’ve already picked out the cast. I would love to see Dorinda back. I’d love to see Jill Zarin back. And I’d love to see Kelly Bensimon back. So there you go, done," she stated.
The Real Housewives of New York City began airing in March 2008.