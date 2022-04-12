Melissa Gorga Stuns In Gold Cut-Out Dress At 'RHONJ' Reunion

Shutterstock | 3586184

Entertainment
chisom

Real Housewives Of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga is the topic on everyone's lips after attending the Season 12 reunion dripped in Gold. The mother of three bared a lot of skin in a sparkling gold cut-out dress from the American brand Bronx and Banco.

She attended the fashion house's show in New York during Fashion Week and stunned in a feathery cropped top and shimmery see-through maxi skirt two-piece set. Granted, the theme for the Reunion was Gold, but Melissa and Dolores Catania were the only two that stood out amongst fashion enthusiasts.

The Latest

NFL News: Josh McDaniels Says Bill Belichick Can Coach Patriots Until He's 80

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Sinks To Lowest Point In New CBS Poll

Joanna Gaines Gushes Over Chip Love Story On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses 'Fake' Marriage To Travis Barker On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Shows Elbow Injury Progress

Melissa Flaunts Skin In Bronx And Banco

E! listed Melissa at the top of its Best Dressed reunion looks. She wore a mono-sleeve asymmetrical Gold dress with a wide cut-out at the mid-riff, giving it an illusion of a two-piece cropped top and skirt set. Three-link chains held her blouse in place on the side, while the skirt had a diagonal hemline making it short on one side and midi on the other.

Melissa, 43, topped off her dripping gold dress with more gold jewelry pieces and strappy Schutz Gold Sandals. Then she completed the exquisite look with a sleeked, straight blunt cut.

Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Fans Vote Melissa Best Dressed

Fans couldn't stop gushing over Melissa's classy and subtle look, especially her sleek and shiny blunt-cut hair. Morga now boasts 2.5 million followers on Instagram. The consensus worldwide was that she took the crown for the best dressed alongside Dolores Catania. Melissa has NYC hairstylist Nathan Juergensen (Nicky Hilton's stylist) to thank for her show-stopping hair.

Here are some of the comments on Bravo TV's Instagram post.

"Melissa took the caaaaaake with her look🔥🔥🔥 keep it on display all day honey!" "Melissa looks SO GOOD 🔥" "i am LOVING melissas hair"

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Everything We Know About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

All Those Glitters...

Celebrity makeup artist Kasey Adam Spickard did Melissa's makeup, and he chose a smoky eyeshadow plus nude lipgloss look to compliment her already loud dress. While the 43-year-old sure arrested everyone's attention with her shiny look, she made sure to remind us that "All that glitters is not always gold" in her caption and also warned fans about what to expect asking,

"You ready for one of the craziest reunions of all time?"

Did Joe Gorga Quit?

Page Six revealed in an exclusive that Joe Gorga quit the show at the end of the reunion because of his fight with niece Gia Giudice during the season. The same sources also revealed Gia wasn't present at the reunion show as tensions still exist between both families.

Read Next

Must Read

Becky Lynch Shows Battle Scars From Clash With Bianca Belair

How Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Actually Get Along

NFL News: Former Teammate Says Aaron Rodgers Is Selfish

Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Toned Legs In Spain

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal To Sixers In Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving Wizards & Lakers

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.