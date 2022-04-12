Melissa Gorga Stuns In Gold Cut-Out Dress At 'RHONJ' Reunion

Real Housewives Of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga is the topic on everyone's lips after attending the Season 12 reunion dripped in Gold. The mother of three bared a lot of skin in a sparkling gold cut-out dress from the American brand Bronx and Banco.

She attended the fashion house's show in New York during Fashion Week and stunned in a feathery cropped top and shimmery see-through maxi skirt two-piece set. Granted, the theme for the Reunion was Gold, but Melissa and Dolores Catania were the only two that stood out amongst fashion enthusiasts.