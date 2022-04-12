Brielle Biermann Steams Up Social Media In Swimsuit Photos

Shutterstock | 4559857

Health & Lifestyle
Triston Brewer

The socialite and reality star knows how to turn up the heat

The Latest

NFL News: Josh McDaniels Says Bill Belichick Can Coach Patriots Until He's 80

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Sinks To Lowest Point In New CBS Poll

Joanna Gaines Gushes Over Chip Love Story On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses 'Fake' Marriage To Travis Barker On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Shows Elbow Injury Progress

Brielle Has A Plan!

The reality television star is well known for steaming up her social media. With an Instagram following of more than 1.3 million, Brielle Bierman continues to post stunning photos that showcase her trim and toned body in swimsuits.

Whether she is hitting the town or the red carpet, her style sense is pretty on point, and these days, she is giving her fans advice on how to stay bikini ready and, of course, their angles for selfies!

Health & Lifestyle

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

By chisom

Brielle Knows Her Colors And Angles!

As someone that loves to hit the beach and maintain a tan, Brielle knows which colors work best for her sunkissed skin, and in one Instagram post, Brielle is a vision in a two-piece bikini. In the three photos, fans can see her lounging in a red heart-shaped swing that is so cute and original at the same time.

Barefoot in the park and with her hair windswept to the side, Brielle is a beauty that keeps giving her fans what they crave! So, how does she keep her body so lean and camera-ready? She has shared some of her tips with her interested fans.

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Jessica Biel Shows Off Abs And Shares Workout Tips

Brielle Believes in Intermittent Fasting

There are many ways to intermittent fast, but for Brielle, the regimen includes eating only between 3 and 8 pm each day. According to her, intermittent fasting can improve overall health and reduce the risk of sleep apnea, diabetes, obesity, and several types of cancer.

These are great reasons for Brielle to adhere to this schedule, and judging by her swimsuit photos on her social media, the program is working exceptionally well. Brielle takes the white two-piece string bikini to the next level in this photo, finishing off the look with a brimmed hat and a cute smile.

Brielle Eats Fast Food, But Sparingly

One would not think that a body as toned and fit as Brielle’s would ever delve into fast food, but her fans now know that she is someone that goes for fast food daily. Shockingly, Brielle rocks gorgeous swimsuits regularly on her Instagram and still manages to stun despite eating cheeseburgers and chicken tenders during the week.

But the key to her body staying beach-ready involves eating smaller portions and not denying herself the foods she craves. Brielle may not have a diet that people would expect, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Braless Minidress

WWE Becky Lynch In Bikini Flaunts Taut Backside

Surfer Kassia Meador Shows Off Tattoos In Bikini

Selena Gomez Spreads Legs In Skintight Balenciaga

Demi Rose In Bikini Shows Off 'Innocence'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.