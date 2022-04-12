There is no question that Megan Thee Stallion is a stunner and then some!
Megan Thee Stallion Knocks Them Out With Swimsuit Photos
The Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Takes Her Looks To New Levels
With an ardent social media following that hovers over 28 million, Megan manages to leave her fans wanting more with scintillating photos that are impossible to not love. From cat suits and swimsuits to red carpet appearances, the hip hop star is adept at striking poses that whet appetites.
Take a look at some of the photos that have made her one of the most followed new artists in the rap game today!
Megan In Black That’s NOT Basic
Known for body positivity and celebrating her curves, Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t shy away from swimsuits that show off her toned thighs and arms. The glamazon posted on her Instagram in a black bikini thong and black top. She doesn’t stop there, however, and ups the ante with colorful nails in successive posts that give this a singular look that her fans have gone wild for. And for those that are really paying attention to detail, take note of the major bling that Megan is carrying on not one, but both wrists.
If this is not the true sign of a star in the making, then nothing is!
A Star Has Been Born!
Her female friends are some of her biggest supporters, primarily because Megan doesn’t adhere to the standard rules that apply to most in the industry and is not trying to. By carving the way with her huge musical talent and charisma, she has now gotten to the point in her career where she can do exactly what she wants and that was the game plan all along. In one gorgeous shot, the hip hop maven is simply stunning in a mesh one-piece swimsuit that serves as marketing for a track, of course. For those that are not in the know, Megan is also a phenomenal genius when it comes to keeping her name in people’s heads!
Megan Is International, Baby!
Sure, Megan got her start in the south as a Houston rapper, but in only a few short years, Megan has not only conquered the American market, but she now can boast that she is a true international sensation. She recently made waves with K-pop group BTS and now her fame has spread into the Asian airwaves and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. All hail the queen!!