Megan Thee Stallion Knocks Them Out With Swimsuit Photos

Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

There is no question that Megan Thee Stallion is a stunner and then some!

The Latest

NFL News: Josh McDaniels Says Bill Belichick Can Coach Patriots Until He's 80

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Sinks To Lowest Point In New CBS Poll

Joanna Gaines Gushes Over Chip Love Story On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses 'Fake' Marriage To Travis Barker On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Shows Elbow Injury Progress

Megan Thee Stallion Takes Her Looks To New Levels

Shutterstock | 673594

With an ardent social media following that hovers over 28 million, Megan manages to leave her fans wanting more with scintillating photos that are impossible to not love. From cat suits and swimsuits to red carpet appearances, the hip hop star is adept at striking poses that whet appetites.

Take a look at some of the photos that have made her one of the most followed new artists in the rap game today!

Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Megan In Black That’s NOT Basic

Known for body positivity and celebrating her curves, Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t shy away from swimsuits that show off her toned thighs and arms. The glamazon posted on her Instagram in a black bikini thong and black top. She doesn’t stop there, however, and ups the ante with colorful nails in successive posts that give this a singular look that her fans have gone wild for. And for those that are really paying attention to detail, take note of the major bling that Megan is carrying on not one, but both wrists.

If this is not the true sign of a star in the making, then nothing is!

Alexandra Daddario Unzipped In Swimsuit Showoff

Charlotte Flair In Bikini Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

A Star Has Been Born!

Her female friends are some of her biggest supporters, primarily because Megan doesn’t adhere to the standard rules that apply to most in the industry and is not trying to. By carving the way with her huge musical talent and charisma, she has now gotten to the point in her career where she can do exactly what she wants and that was the game plan all along. In one gorgeous shot, the hip hop maven is simply stunning in a mesh one-piece swimsuit that serves as marketing for a track, of course. For those that are not in the know, Megan is also a phenomenal genius when it comes to keeping her name in people’s heads!

Megan Is International, Baby!

Sure, Megan got her start in the south as a Houston rapper, but in only a few short years, Megan has not only conquered the American market, but she now can boast that she is a true international sensation. She recently made waves with K-pop group BTS and now her fame has spread into the Asian airwaves and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. All hail the queen!!

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Braless Minidress

WWE Becky Lynch In Bikini Flaunts Taut Backside

Selena Gomez Spreads Legs In Skintight Balenciaga

Surfer Kassia Meador Shows Off Tattoos In Bikini

Demi Rose In Bikini Shows Off 'Innocence'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.